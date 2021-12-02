By Christian, Ravi leaves Tulio on the road and has a shambles · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will provoke the fury of Túlio (Daniel Dantas) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The two will have an argument because the cad will have gone to Goiânia and visited the shelter where the driver and Christian (Cauã Reymond) were raised in the soap opera nine o’clock on Globo. Desperate, the faker’s friend will seize a distraction from the villain and abandon him on foot in the middle of a road in an attempt to alert the usurper before it’s too late.

Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will be waiting for a car to pass by to ask for help. Minutes later, Túlio will be able to hitch a ride and return to his house ready to unmask the fake Renato the next day.

By now, the bastard will have investigated Christian and discovered everything he did to take the rich twin’s place. He’s going to play detective starting this Saturday (4), after discovering that Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) had an identical brother who was a valet.

The first clue will be Anchieta (Alexandre Lino). The manager of the airport parking lot will have a business meeting with the directors of the Redentor supermarket chain. Christian will find out right away that it is his former boss and will leak without explaining.

Anchieta will see a photo of the faker and will say that she met his brother. Túlio will make an appointment with Christian at a restaurant without telling him that he will take Alexandre Lino’s character. The anti-hero of the prime-time saga will see the former boss before entering the establishment and deduce that the enemy is already brooding on his deception.

When is Christian’s farce unraveled?

From there, Tullius will unravel the mystery in just three chapters, between the next 7th and 9th. When confronting Ravi, he will end up abandoned. But by protecting Christian, the driver is the one who’s going to get screwed.

The faker will accept being blackmailed and will even start robbing Santiago (José de Abreu). Among your enemy’s demands will be the “head” of Ravi. Rebeca’s husband will force the usurper to fire his friend.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

