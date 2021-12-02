C6 Bank debuts in vehicle financing

ÇAs part of its strategy of being a complete bank and for all customer profiles, C6 Bank will offer financing for new and used vehicles from this month onwards through dealerships and multibrand stores. The contracting of credit is 100% digital and without bureaucracy, for bank account holders and non-account holders. The operation starts in the South and Southeast regions, which concentrate more than 65% of the financing market, but the goal is to soon reach all regions of the country.

“Our strategy involves a sustainable and long-term partnership with resellers. We want to take financing and various financial solutions to our partners”, says Ricardo Bonzo Filho, head of vehicles at C6 Bank. “Through them and with an origination platform designed to deliver the best experience to resellers and consumers, we want to make C6 Bank a complete solution for our partners and customers, and fully digital, while some players still use paper in the formalization of contracts. ”

Vehicle financing began to be offered by the bank in November, in a pilot project that had 60 partner stores. As of today, 1,200 resellers will offer the C6 Bank product.

Accredited dealers will have access to an exclusive C6 Bank financing platform, where they will be able to request credit for vehicle financing online, filling in basic customer information such as name, CPF, e-mail and license plate. The entire process is done digitally without the need for paper. Interest rates vary according to the risk profile of each client and the maximum term will be 60 months. As payment is made by Pix, it can be done at any time, seven days a week.

At C6 Bank, the new financing modality will start with light vehicles. Throughout 2022, the bank intends to expand the offer of credit for the purchase of heavy vehicles and motorcycles. The financing of electric and hybrids is also under study.

The digital bank makes its debut in vehicle financing at a time when this market is undergoing expansion, especially among used vehicles. According to the National Lien System, from 2021 to the month of October, sales of financed vehicles totaled 4.9 million units – a growth of 12.8% over the same period in 2020. The balance of the loan portfolio credit for the purchase of vehicles reached R$ 321 billion in September this year.

Other benefits

Customers of C6 Bank who own vehicles can also take advantage of other advantages offered by the bank. One of them is the free toll tag, in which the customer only pays the toll or parking where it was used. There are no shipping or membership fees. The product is really free.

The C6 Tag is accepted on all toll roads in the country and in more than 380 parking lots in shopping malls, airports and shopping centers throughout Brazil. With it, the toll gate or parking gate is opened and the amount is debited directly from the customer’s checking account. In practice, the tag works like a car debit card.

C6 Bank customers can also refuel their vehicles at Shell service stations with direct debit payment through the bank’s application. The Shell Box functionality is a fast and 100% digital payment option as it does not involve handling credit cards or cash.

In addition, with only R$ 5 per month, C6 Tag users can hire C6 Tag Rodovia Insurance. First of its kind in the country, the solution offers assistance on all toll roads in the country. The C6 Tag Rodovia Insurance facilities include a tow truck available 24 hours a day, a free taxi to complete the trip within a perimeter of up to 400 km from the accident site, and accommodation, depending on the circumstances of the occurrence. In addition, the service offers coverage of up to R$5,000 for damage to its own and third-party vehicles. Those who already have auto insurance can use this amount to help pay the deductible for property damage.