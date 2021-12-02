Candidate dies after failing in a physical fitness test for the Civil Police of RN | large northern river

A candidate died after being sick during the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF) of the Civil Police’s competition in Rio Grande do Norte this Wednesday (1st). the candidate’s name was not informed.

The candidate got sick during the race. According to the Civil Police, he received medical care at the location and was taken to the UPA in Cidade da Esperança. He died in the hospital unit during the night.

Also according to information from the Civil Police, the candidate is from the state of Sergipe and presented all the medical tests that indicated he was fit to take the physical test.

In the physical evaluation, candidates undergo four tests: lift on the fixed bar, sit-ups, jump horizontally and, finally, a 2100 meter run, which must be completed within 12 minutes. Anyone who does not complete any of these tests fails. The candidate who died had a sudden illness in that last test.

The contest is organized by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation. The g1 sought out FGV and is awaiting placement.

The public notice for the civil service exam of the Civil Police of RN was published in November 2020. There are 301 vacancies, all at higher level: 47 vacancies for delegates, 230 for police officers and 24 for clerks. Salaries are BRL 16,670.59 for delegates and BRL 4,731.90 for agent and clerk.

The written tests were even postponed because of the pandemic and were held in July this year. During the tests, a candidate was arrested on suspicion of fraud.