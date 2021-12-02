Captain feels sick after take-off and flight returns to airport – Prisma

285 people were on board.

The Airbus A330-300 from Brussels Airlines, with registration OO-SFF, served flight SN-277 from Brussels, Belgium to Accra, Ghana.

The aircraft had just taken off last Monday (29th) when the crew stopped climbing at flight level FL250.

The captain felt suddenly ill and the first officer had to take control of the plane.

The Airbus returned to Brussels, where it landed safely about 50 minutes after departure.

Brussels Airlines did not reveal details. According to the Aviation Herald, the airline said only that the captain “suddenly fell ill”, but made it clear that these were not symptoms related to Covid-19.

A replacement commander was assigned to fly to Accra.

The aircraft took off again about 2 hours after landing back and arrived in Accra with a delay of about 3 hours.

Brussels Airlines has faced some difficulties in its flights to the African continent.

On October 17, the company’s flight to Luanda missed a stopover in Luanda on account of the flight that took the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Angola.

As is customary in aviation, presidential aircraft have priority for operations such as landing, take-off, taxi and approach.

The flight continued to its final destination, Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and passengers who were supposed to disembark on the stopover in Luanda only arrived at their final destination almost 26 hours later.