Carille praises Bauermann and Bigode and sees the need for “several reinforcements” at Santos

Coach Fábio Carille sees the need for several reinforcements at Santos for 2022.

In an interview with Bandsports, the coach of Peixe analyzed the squad and talked about the mix with young players.

“We will need players in all positions. Defensive line, midfield and offensive line. We will need several players. We have doubts about the continuity of professionals. Some were loaned with high numbers, others have high values ​​for permanence. this, if there is no continuity, we will need more athletes to strengthen this group. In there we have very important reinforcements. Kaiky has returned, Sandry has been enchanting me, I already knew from seeing it last year. Very great potential. Jobson, whom I have been following since then Red Bull, and in January it will be in the preseason. I see there aren’t many players (to bring in) if the athletes stay. But we’re going to talk to the board to draw up a hiring line. We haven’t sat down on that yet. So it’s vague. Are we going to have R$30 or R$2 million? It’s still a lot in the air,” said Carille.

Carille spoke specifically about Eduardo Bauermann and Willian Bigode. The defender of América-MG is already signed, while the forward of Palmeiras is negotiating with Santos.

“Eduardo is a situation that has been going very well. I’ve known this information for a while. We haven’t talked (with the board) yet, but they are players in that profile to leverage the players that Santos already has,” said the coach.

“Willian is a good player, experienced and can add to these boys. A very good head, an exemplary professional. I worked with him at Corinthians between 2010 and 2012,” he added.

Fábio Carille spoke about the permanence of players, but the presence of the coach is uncertain. Football executive Edu Dracena will decide.

Fábio Carille’s contract complies with CLT rules, with no termination fine or pre-stipulated term. Verbally, however, the agreement with President Andres Rueda was until December 2022.

