Cattle breeders win battle for the price of fattened cattle; at sign continues to rise in Brazilian squares • Portal DBO

Brazilian cattle raisers continue to win the arm wrestling with slaughterhouses spread across the country.

This Tuesday, November 30th, the prices of fat cattle rose again in many of the Brazilian squares, reinforcing the upward trend of the arroba.

In the livestock regions of São Paulo, even with relatively comfortable stopovers – which serve an average of seven days –, slaughterhouses opened the day by paying R$ 1/@ more for all categories destined for slaughter, informs the Scot Consultoria bulletin.

The advances in quotations, says Scot, reflects the restricted supply of animals ready to slaughter and the positive expectation regarding the internal consumption of beef in this final period of the year.

Thus, the reference price for male finished in São Paulo reached R$317/@, while quotations for fat cow and heifer ready to slaughter reached R$296/@ and R$306/@ (gross and forward values ), informs Scot.

In Agrifatto’s assessment, the week began with good fluidity in the domestic live cattle market and optimism in relation to the domestic consumption of beef, which tends to gain strength in December, driven by the end-of-year festivities

According to analysts at Agrifatto, after reaching R$ 320/@ in São Paulo, the arroba do boi gordo heading to a new price level in the short term, around R$330/@.

“The challenge of the current scenario is to see to what extent the domestic consumer market will be able to absorb the demand for protein while the dynamic of exports to China remains stagnant”, ponder the analysts of Agrifatto.

According to IHS Markit, at this time, the slaughtering units are focused on understanding the extent to which Brazilian wholesale beef sales have the strength to absorb the cost transfers generated by the strong recovery in beef prices.

In this way, evaluates the IHS, many industries prefer to work with caution, pacing the demand for fat cattle.

Although the pace of foreign sales has gradually reacted, beef export volumes are still far below shipments recorded during the period before the embargo on sales to China.

As a result, IHS emphasizes, the flow of Brazilian red protein production is essentially available for domestic consumption in the very short term.

On the B3 exchange, the picture is still of firm prices.

Live cattle futures increased to practically all positions, with the exception of November/21, which will expire now.

The other contracts operate with values ​​above R$330/@, supported by the low availability of animals ready for slaughter.

“The first batches of animals finished on pasture should only enter the Brazilian market in the final stage of the first quarter of 2022, a fact that suggests support for arroba prices”, emphasize IHS analysts.

turn around the squares – Among the squares in the Center-South region of the country, the supply of fat animals remains very scarce.

“The local meatpacking industries worked to fill their slaughter schedules this week, a factor that opened space for new increases in arroba prices”, notes the IHS.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, there was a unit that set live cattle business at R$ 320/@ (gross and installment) to guarantee the scale of this week.

In the interior of São Paulo, informs the IHS, some refrigerating plants have also tested higher prices to evolve slaughtering.

Daily highs were also registered in the squares of Mato Grosso, Goiás, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, reports the IHS.

In the North and Northeast regions, the prices of bovine arroba seem to have accommodated, adds the consultancy.

“In the states of Tocantins, Pará, Maranhão and Bahia, industries reported that, after the accumulated increases, they managed to improve their slaughter scales well, with units having closed their slaughter schedules until December 9th”, notes the IHS.

Even in Rondônia, where live cattle prices reacted on Tuesday, local industries reported that, after the highs, they also managed to form slaughter schedules that were a little more comfortable.

In wholesale, the pace of sales is still evolving inconsistently due to the end-of-month period, when the population’s purchasing power is weaker, reports the IHS.

“Expectations turn to the next few days, which will be marked by the entry of the wage bill, reinforced by the payment of the first installment of the 13th”, points out the IHS.

Maximum quotes for this Tuesday, November 30, according to IHS Markit data:

SP-Northwest:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

MS-Gold:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 292/@ (on demand)

MS-C.Large:

cattle at R$ 312/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MS-Three Lagoons:

cattle at BRL 310/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Caceres:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 294/@ (deadline)

MT-Tangará:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 295/@ (deadline)

MT-B. Herons:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 293/@ (deadline)

MT-Cuiabá:

cattle at R$305/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MT-Colider:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

GO-Goiania:

cattle at BRL 317/@ (deadline)

cow BRL 302/@ (deadline)

GO-South:

cattle at BRL 320/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

PR-Maringá:

cattle at R$310/@ (on demand)

cow at R$296/@ (on demand)

MG-Triangle:

cattle at R$ 325/@ (deadline)

cow at R$ 302/@ (deadline)

MG-BH:

cattle at R$ 315/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 305/@ (deadline)

BA-F. Santana:

cattle at R$ 303/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 294/@ (on demand)

RS-Porto Alegre:

cattle at R$ 321/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

RS-Border:

cattle at R$ 321/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 306/@ (on demand)

PA-Maraba:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

PA-Redemption:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

PA-Paragominas:

cattle at R$296/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 286/@ (deadline)

TO-Araguaine:

cattle at BRL 298/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 288/@ (deadline)

TO-Grupi:

cattle at R$ 2896/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 286/@ (on demand)

RO-Cacoal:

cattle at R$ 300/@ (on demand)

cow at BRL 290/@ (on demand)

RJ-Fields:

cattle at R$305/@ (deadline)

cow at BRL 291/@ (deadline)

MA-Açailândia:

cattle at R$291/@ (on demand)

cow at R$ 276/@ (on demand)