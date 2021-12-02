CBF announces trios competing for the ‘Craque da Galera’ award for Brazilian Men and Women

This Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the Corinthians trios that are competing for the “Craque da Galera” award at the 2021 Brazilian Men’s and Women’s Championships.

From the men’s team, those chosen by the CBF were, coincidentally, three of the four reinforcements who arrived at Timão in the second half: Róger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto. With the arrival of the trio, Corinthians managed to start in the Brasileirão and is currently ranked fourth in the tournament, which guarantees a direct spot for the Libertadores da América. Vote for your favorite here.

As for the women’s team, the defined trio was: Erika, Gabi Portilho and Vic Albuquerque. The three players were essential for winning the tri-championship Brasileirão do Timão, in the final played against Palmeiras. Vote for your favorite here.

In both cases, the most voted one qualifies for the grand final of the popular award. The first round of voting will last 24 hours and the winner must be announced by next Friday.

The big winner of the “Craque da Galera” will be announced at the ceremony organized by the CBF of the best of the championship. In Rio de Janeiro, the award should take place in December.

