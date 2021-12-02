CBF resorts to STJ to try to overturn intervention and new election | soccer

CBF appealed to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to try to overthrow a decision that indicated two interveners – Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the São Paulo Football Federation – to command a new election in the entity. The decision was taken by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday. On Wednesday night, the CBF filed an appeal with the STJ to try to suspend her.

This is a new chapter in a dispute that began in July this year, when a decision by judge Mario Cunha Olinto Filho, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca, annulled the election of Rogério Caboclo, which took place in 2018. The judge understood that the rules of that election were illegal, so he considered their effects null, and appointed two intervenors to command the entity for 30 days.

1 of 2 new CBF headquarters — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF new CBF headquarters — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

This first decision was later overturned by the judge himself, who accepted a request from the Public Ministry and determined that Landim and Carneiro Bastos would have even more powers than just coordinating a new electoral process in the entity. The two could also fire the entire board.

Landim and Reinaldo even joined the CBF, accompanied by a Justice Officer, to take over as interveners. And they were surprised by a new decision, by the Court of Justice, suspending this intervention.

The Public Ministry, the original author of the challenge to the election of Rogério Caboclo, then appealed again, and once again had its arguments accepted – now by the 19th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro. The STJ must judge the appeal presented by the CBF in the coming days.

CBF is going through one of the biggest crises in its history. On June 6, Rogério Caboclo was removed from the presidency of the entity by the Football Ethics Commission. The decision came two days after the ge revealed that an employee of the entity accused him of sexual and psychological harassment. He denies the charges.

2 of 2 Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Rogério Caboclo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Caboclo was punished by the CBF Assembly for 21 months suspension for sexual harassment of an employee. This month, the Ethics Committee recommended a new punishment to the 20-month manager for a process opened by CBF’s technology director, Fernando França. The case will be considered by the General Assembly in December and should result in a new punishment for the top hat.