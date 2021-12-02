CBF will deliver the cup in reference to the 50th anniversary of the Brazilian Championship to the champion; Atlético-MG is close to the title | brazilian series a

The 2021 Brazilian champion will receive the cup with a special detail, unlike previous editions. In allusion to the 50th anniversary of the Brazilian Championship, which started with this name in 1971, the CBF will deliver to the first place a cup with the message: “50 anos”.

Who is close to winning is Atlético-MG, which could lift the cup for two-time Brazilian champions against Bahia, if they win the victory at Fonte Nova, this Thursday, at 18:00 (GMT). Globo broadcasts the game to Minas Gerais.

If they tie or lose, Rooster will postpone the conquest. It can occur on Friday, in case Flamengo stumbles against Sport, or on Sunday, when the team will face Bragantino, at Mineirão. Two more points are needed for the Atletico conquest without depending on the Rio rival’s results.

Made in bronze bathed in silver and 24 carat gold, the cup to be received by the Brazilian champion is 11 kilos, 60 centimeters high, 45 in width and 40 in depth.

The current trophy began to be awarded in 2014, when Cruzeiro was four-time Brazilian champion. The old model has rewarded national champions since 1993, when Palmeiras was champion. The only exception was in 2000, when Vasco lifted the João Havelange Cup.