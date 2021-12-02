Ceni lists Caio, 17-year-old standout from São Paulo base, for the duel against Grêmio | São Paulo

Considered one of the most promising youngsters in São Paulo’s youth categories, Caio was listed for the first time in the tricolor professional team. The player traveled with the squad for the game this Thursday, at 20h (GMT), against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, in a late game of the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

The information was disclosed in São Paulo this Wednesday afternoon, shortly before the team’s departure for the state capital. The club posted a photo of the player before boarding the bus towards the airport.

1 of 2 Caio was first related by Rogério Ceni in São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc Caio was first listed by Rogério Ceni in São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena/saopaulofc

At the age of 17, Caio impressed Rogério Ceni in the semifinal of the Brasileirão U-20, when he scored a great goal in the game against Flamengo (see the video above).

Even under-17, Caio played under Alex’s command in the under-20 and even started in the final of the Brasileirão in the category. São Paulo drew 1-1 with Internacional, at Morumbi, and took the vice-championship.

Ceni has been using youth from the base to reinforce the offensive system, devoid of Luciano, who recently operated his fist and is not yet available. Against Sport last weekend, for example, striker Juan, from the under-20, took the field in the final stretch of the duel.

São Paulo has 45 points and can get rid of relegation if they beat Grêmio away from home. The team from Rio Grande do Sul, on the other hand, is very close to falling to Serie B.