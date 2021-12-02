Central Bank assesses review of savings income calculation – Economy

BRASILIA – THE central bank studying to change the correction rule of Savings account, the main source of home financing and still today the most popular investment by Brazilians.

The measure is not for now, it will require a deadline for public consultation and a long and staged transition. But the speech of the BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, revealing the studies in progress, during an event in the real estate sector, ended up putting the theme of savings remuneration in debate on the eve of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), when the rate Selic, today at 7.75%, may exceed 8.5%.

According to the rule in force, if interest rates exceed this level, the passbook would earn 0.5% per month plus the Reference Rate (nowadays, zero). With the Selic rate below 8.5%, savings yield is 70% of the Selic rate plus the TR. This model has been in existence since 2012 and was adopted at the time to allow interest rates to be reduced at that time.

The BC wants savings to have a correction closer to that used to finance real estate projects. Today, there is a mismatch of terms and indexes. The booklet, which has short-term liquidity (that is, savers can withdraw money at any time), is also a source of real estate credit, generally long-term, between 20 and 30 years.

This mismatch requires a high liquidity cushion (a reserve) to meet withdrawals. The point being analyzed by the BC is that if savings had an index closer to the one used for financing, such a high cushion would not be necessary, freeing up more resources for the system.

The BC has had a study group for over a year dedicated to making a new savings formula that works better as a fundraiser and a transferor. Although the change requires caution and great care in its implementation, it could be announced in 2022, during the Bolsonaro government. The matter has been discussed with the banks.

“With the Selic at 2%, we were worried about high migration to savings. With the interest rate rising, we are concerned about the outflow of resources from savings”, emphasized Campos Neto at the event, when he was provoked by a participant who questioned the high compulsory savings deposits and proposed the creation of a booklet indexed to the IPCA.

According to the president of Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), José Carlos Martins, this change is an old demand in the sector. “For years it has been in all Cbic’s proposals to have a price index index and not the TR, which is manipulated by the government”, he says.

For Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of Allocation and Funds of XP, the dynamics of the relationship between savings and Brazilian investors has been changing and the investment is increasingly being used as a “pit stop” for funds to be spent for a short time or as an emergency reserve. An instrument that is easy to access and redeem, which the saver chooses even if he loses in profitability.

“I dare say that last year savings were the target of an absurd fundraising and it should have been the opposite. My perception is that savings were seen as a safe place when everyone was afraid of the pandemic at a time of risk aversion”, he says.