Chairman of the Board shows optimism in changing the statute to benefit Cruzeiro SAF – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Board members will vote yes or no to change the status of Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s board of directors expects the directors to vote in favor of changing the bylaws, in order to change the percentage of shares that will be transferred to future investors interested in the club. Voting will take place at an extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for December 17, as reported by Itatiaia.

The current text of the statute provides for a minimum quota of 51% of the share capital for the star association, with only 49% at the investor’s disposal. This is not seen with good eyes by XP Investimentos, a company that is attracting possible people interested in acquiring shares of Cruzeiro SAF.

“We are very hopeful that the change in the percentages in the bylaws, at the meeting on the 17th, is approved. So that SAF can really start work in search of a much better 2022”, said Nagib Simões, chairman of the Board to Itatiaia of the Cruise.

The publication of the call notice for the extraordinary general meeting was scheduled for this Thursday (2). For the meeting to take place on December 17, it takes 15 calendar days from the release of the document.

The Deliberative Council will vote to change article 5 of chapter 1 of the club’s bylaws, which deals with business control in the association.

“The purpose of the Meeting is to amend the Bylaws, considering the need to adapt the equity interest of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube to the reality of the market, as well as the percentage reserve of at least 10% (ten percent) of the voting share capital or total share capital, in order to ensure the Club’s power to veto sensitive issues of Sociedade Anônima de Futebol Cruzeiro, as provided for in article 2, paragraph 3, of Law No. 14,193 (which institutes the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol )”, says part of the notice.

