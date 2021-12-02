Chamber working group alters bill that criminalizes the dissemination of fake news to shield parliamentarians | National Newspaper

A working group from the Chamber shielded parliamentarians by changing the bill that criminalizes the dissemination of fake news.

The project treats as a crime the dissemination of fake content on the internet, the so-called fake news. And it creates several rules for social networks, messaging apps, and prohibits the monetization of political profiles.

But the report by deputy Orlando Silva, from the PCdoB, approved this Wednesday (1), also brings a controversial passage. Establishes that parliamentary immunity be extended to social networks. In other words, deputies and senators would be immune from sanctions from platforms or investigations when issuing opinions in the exercise of their mandate, even if they disseminate fake news.

Orlando Silva accepted, without resistance, the suggestion made by the Pocket Member Filipe Barros, from the PSL, who has already been the target of an operation by the Federal Police precisely on suspicion of disseminating false content on the internet.

“The congressman is immune in relation to his words and today we have social networks that are used by all of us, congressmen, to communicate with our voters, what has been done or what has been left undone in the National Congress. And, therefore, it is a working tool”, said the congressman.

According to the rapporteur, the inclusion only repeats what the Constitution determines about parliamentary immunity. Orlando Silva understood that social networks are also an extension of the work of politicians.

In October, Paraná state deputy Fernando Francischini, of the PSL, lost his mandate for publishing fake news about the 2018 elections. Federal Court. He is also investigated for disseminating fake news and had his accounts on social networks blocked by decision of the STF.

Deputy Lidice da Mata, CPMI reporter for fake news, said she was worried about the inclusion of this excerpt in the project.

“It is necessary to be very careful about this. Because, based on the parliamentary immunity that was foreseen for its use in the House’s gallery, serious mistakes can be made and existing errors can be protected, the commission of crimes that have already occurred in the House by parliamentarians who, at a given time, become put it into practice to create fake news and distribute it in Brazil”, said the deputy.

The deputies of the working group are still going to analyze other changes before the text goes to the plenary of the Chamber. The bill has already passed through the Senate, but, as it was changed, it will have to be analyzed again in the Senate before becoming law.

The specialist in Digital Law, Ronaldo Lemos, said that, if maintained, the change is a setback for the country.