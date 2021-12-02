Charlotte FC, from the USA, makes a proposal for Flamengo’s right-back Rodinei

Right-back Rodinei, from Flamengo, may have his bags ready for football in the United States. Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, presented a proposal for a two-year contract, with the possibility of renewing it for another one, and awaits a response from the rubro-negro club. The information was confirmed by the report of the TNT Sports.

The American team is led by coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who commanded the full-back during his time at Inter. The Spanish coach himself called to speak with Rodinei. After a good spell at Colorado on loan last season, the player returned to the Rio club in June this year. Despite some good performances, the full-back is far from being unanimous in the position or getting the title, since Rubro-Negro has the Chilean Isla and the young Matheuzinho in the dispute.

The defender’s contract with Flamengo runs until December 2022. Adding up all his spells at the club, Rodinei has played 175 matches and scored nine goals, one of them in the 2017 Carioca Championship final against Fluminense in stoppage time. The flamenguists took the state that year.