Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2433 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 11 million

posted on 12/01/2021 19:55 / updated on 12/01/2021 20:38

Check out the results of the Caixa Lotteries this Wednesday (1st/12)


Check out the results of the Caixa Lotteries this Wednesday (1st/12) – (credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (25/8), five lotteries: the contests 2433 by Mega-Sena, 5719 by Quina, 2386 by Lotofácil, 176 by Super Sete and 2243 by Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 11 million, had the following dozen drawn: 08-53-09-57-32-52.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.

Check the numbers drawn in this Wednesday's Mega-Sena (1st/12)
Check the numbers drawn in this Wednesday’s Mega-Sena (1st/12)
(Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

super seven

With an expected prize of R$1.9 million, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 5

Column 2: 1

Column 3: 0

Column 4: 2

Column 5: 7

Column 6: 1

Column 7: 1

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Check the numbers drawn on this Wednesday's Lucky Day (1st/12)
Check the numbers drawn on this Wednesday’s Lucky Day (1st/12)
(Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$700 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 72-59-12-23-60.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

Check out the numbers drawn on this Wednesday's Quina (1st/12)
Check out the numbers drawn on this Wednesday’s Quina (1st/12)
(Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 11.2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 21-89-74-17-35-06-64-27-24-61-20-36-04-69-86-33- 26-59-34-09.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

Check the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Wednesday (1st/12)
Check the numbers drawn at Lotomania this Wednesday (1st/12)
(Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 08-14-24-03-02-16-15-23-06-07-13-12 -18-10-17.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Check out the numbers drawn on this Wednesday's Lotofácil (1st/12)
Check out the numbers drawn on this Wednesday’s Lotofácil (1st/12)
(Photo: Youtube/Reproduction)

Watch the full broadcast:

