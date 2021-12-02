Cheeseburger-shaped fish is hooked from the depths of the sea – News

An abyssal fish shaped like an X-burger was recently hooked by the crew of a commercial fishing boat. Intrigued by the creature, Roman Fedortsov, one of the team members, shared the above photo on the networks.

“What is this?”, asked the Russian fisherman, in a post made on Twitter.

Fedortsov works on vessels specializing in cod, haddock and mackerel fishing, which involves large nets cast at depths of up to 1,000 m. He has gained online fame through publications that reveal abyssal beings occasionally brought to the surface in the process.

Despite the attempt to find out what had been captured, netizens focused the comments on the snack aspect of the animal.

“Stone Age X-burger,” said one follower. “At first I really thought it was a hamburger,” lamented a second.

Comparisons aside, the animal remains without proper identification as a species. If you have any suggestions or know of someone who understands the subject, please contact the HOUR 7 as soon as possible. Every being on the planet deserves a name.

