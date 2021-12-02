Chelsea suffer, but beat Watford away from home and remain in the lead

Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 and remain Premier League leader

The leader Chelsea didn’t have an easy task, but the Watford, this Wednesday (1), at Vicarage Road, for the 14th round of the Premier League.

Mount and Ziyech scored for the Blues, who remain at the top of the competition. Dennis netted for the team led by Claudio Ranieri.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Chelsea return to the field to face the West Ham, on Saturday (4), at 9:30 am (GMT), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The owners of the house were superior in the first stage. After five minutes, João Pedro forced Mendy to make a good save. However, despite the dominance of Watford, who opened the scoring were the Blues, in the 28th minute, with Mount. Even at a disadvantage, the hornets continued to press until Dennis tied at 42.

On the way back from half-time, Watford arrived in danger with Cleverley, but Mendy left the area quickly to save. From then on, the Blues took control of the game, but they did not threaten. That’s when Mount crossed low for Ziyech to send it to the bottom of the goal and make it 2-1, at 27.

Ziyech even had a chance to score the Blues’ third, at 37, after a good pass from Havertz, but Bachmann saved it. Once again in front of the scoreboard, Chelsea held back pressure from Watford and the fans in the final minutes to secure the three points away from home.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea continues to lead the competition, with 33 points, one more than the Manchester City, second place, and three of the Liverpool, in third position. Watford appears in 17th place.

Fright in the first half

At 11 minutes into the opening stage, when the score was still 0-0, a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands. The match was paralyzed for half an hour for medical assistance. He was stabilized and taken to the city’s General Hospital.

The guy: Mason Mount

The shirt 19 scored the first goal of the Blues, after a good play with Marcos Alonso and Havertz, at 28 minutes of the first half, and provided assistance for the second, noted by Ziyech, at 27 minutes of the final stage.

Bad: Loftus-Cheek

The midfielder failed to score and was eventually demarcated by Sissoko, who only played for Dennis to score Watford’s equalizer.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (4) for the 15th round of the English Championship. Chelsea visits the West Ham, at 9:30 am (GMT), while Watford receives the Manchester City, at 2:30 pm (from Brasília). Both matches will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.





Datasheet

WATFORD 1 X 2 CHELSEA

GOALS: Mount (28′ from 1st), Dennis (42′ from 1st), Ziyech (27′ from 2nd)

WATFORD: Bachmann, Femenía, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina (Rose), Louza (Kucka), Sissoko, Cleverley (Ngakia), João Pedro, Dennis, King. Technician: Claudio Ranieri

CHELSEA: Mendy, Chalobah (Ziyech), Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (Lukaku), Loftus-Cheek, Saúl (Thiago Silva), Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic. Technician: Thomas Tuchel