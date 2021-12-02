City Hall of São Paulo announces cancellation of New Year’s Eve

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, announced this Thursday (2) the cancellation of New Year’s Eve in São Paulo.

Ricardo Nunes is on a trip to New York accompanied by the governor of the state of SP, João Doria (PSDB), and confirmed the cancellation at a press conference.

In this way, the city joins at least 19 other Brazilian capitals that chose not to hold the turnaround party from 2021 to 2022.

“It is important to emphasize that it is not because something serious was detected, but it is necessary to carry out monitoring, and the deadline would be very short”, said the mayor about New Year’s Eve.

According to Nunes, it will be the Sanitary Surveillance that will guide all the decisions of this kind, including about the realization of Carnival.

“For Carnival, we will take the decision further on, emphasizing very clearly: based on the decisions of the health surveillance. The City Hall will not carry out any action or communication that is due to adverse pressure on surveillance studies”, declared Ricardo Nunes.

The use of masks is also mandatory in the city of São Paulo, stated Nunes. At the state level, the expectation of releasing the use of protection as of December 11 was also overturned, confirmed the government of João Doria on Thursday.

Following the recommendation of the Scientific Committee, the state of SP will maintain the requirement for the use of masks in open spaces. All numbers show that the pandemic is receding in São Paulo, but let’s opt for precaution. Our biggest commitment is to the health of the population. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) December 2, 2021

Health surveillance recommendation

The City Hall complied with the guidance recommended by the health surveillance, which carried out a study to assess the epidemiological situation in the city. The mayor commented on the study during the press conference:

“We, as representatives of the executive, are responsible for passing on what the surveillance has decided, we are always following the surveillance. It’s a very large study, more than 15 thousand people monitored. Evidently what weighed a lot was the issue of the new ‘micron’ variant, he said.

The results of the study had already been anticipated to CNN by the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

The analysis carried out by the Health Surveillance Coordination (COVISA), of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of São Paulo, pointed out that it is still unclear whether the new variant of the Ômicron coronavirus is more transmissible, or whether it causes more serious Covid-19 . But he indicated that “preliminary evidence” suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

The study recommended “strengthening genomic surveillance to identify the circulation of new variants”. Surveillance also called for non-essential travel to be avoided, particularly to locations where the new variant has significant incidence.

“Epidemiological indicators and assistance remain stable, however, considering the new fact – emergence of the Ômicron variant -, […] already diagnosed on several continents and confirmed cases in this capital of São Paulo, at this time we recommend: keeping the use of masks mandatory; intensify the population’s immunization process”, concluded the study.

Anticipation of booster dose