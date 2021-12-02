City Hall of SP decides to cancel New Year’s Eve 2022 and maintain mandatory use of masks | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo decided to cancel New Year’s Eve 2022 and maintain the mandatory use of masks in the city.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, the measure will be announced this morning by the mayor of SP, after a study results show the need for caution.

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) traveled with Governor João Doria (PSDB) to the United States and will speak with the press in New York.

At the end of November, the São Paulo City Hall announced the planning of the traditional 2022 New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista.

The holding of the event was conditioned to the “epidemiological picture of the pandemic”, but maintained as viable until the last Tuesday (30).

Earlier in the week, Mayor Ricardo Nunes even said that the party would be maintained.

The cancellation occurs after confirmation of three cases of the omicron variant, two of them in the city of São Paulo and one in the city of Guarulhos, in Greater SP.

Also according to the municipal administration, a study of its own pointed out the need to maintain the use of masks in the city and avoid large events that promote agglomerations.

The municipal administration planned to make the use of masks in outdoor environments more flexible on December 11, according to the state government’s schedule.

However, awaiting the result of a study to define the date.

The government of São Paulo is also expected to announce on Thursday whether or not it will maintain the release of masks in outdoor locations on the 11th of this month.

City halls in at least 15 Brazilian capitals announced total or partial cancellation of New Year’s Eve parties on behalf of Covid: Aracaju, Belém, Brasília, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Natal, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, São Luís and Vitória.