Clouds formed by meteor dust disappear in Antarctica

Something strange is taking place at the planet’s South Pole. Clouds that shine in the sky at high altitudes and that usually appear at this time of year have not yet been observed. None of our meteorologists have ever seen these clouds and it’s likely that you haven’t either, after all it’s a type of cloudiness that usually only appears at very high latitudes.

What clouds are these? These are the noctilucent clouds (NLCs). Normally, at this time of year, the first appearances of luminous blue appear in the mesosphere above Antarctica. Data from the AIM experiment by the US space agency NASA, however, show that the region in which noctilucents appear so far is not active.

NLCs are the tallest clouds on Earth. Planted by meteoroids (dust from space), they float at the edge of space about 83 kilometers above the surface. Clouds form when summer water vapor reaches the mesosphere, allowing water to crystallize around meteor dust particles.

The Southern Hemisphere season for NLCs typically runs from November to February. Where, then, are they if they should have appeared already? To find the answer, Lynn Harvey of the University of Colorado Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory (LASP) analyzed data from NASA’s Microwave Limb Sounder.

According to the researcher, there is a “heat wave” in the mesosphere and this is determining the absence of clouds. “The temperature in 2021 is higher than in other years,” said Harvey.

Noctilucent clouds require extreme cold. Water molecules will not adhere to cosmic particles without the temperature being too low. Thus, a heat wave by local standards and not as we know it, even if brief, is already enough to delay the start of the noctilucent cloud season.

Cora Randall of the University of Colorado risks that they will soon show up. “If I had to put in a date, I would say the season will start this early December, but with a lot of uncertainty. A more conservative statement would be to pay attention,” he said.

Last year, NASA’s AIM mission spotted the first noctilucent, or bright, summer clouds on December 8, 2020. In the days that followed, the thin strands of cloud slowly turned into tiny clouds high in Antarctica.

The bright blue and white clouds that float about 80 kilometers in the so-called mesosphere during the Antarctic summer have all three ingredients for their formation: extremely cold temperatures, water vapor and meteor dust.

In summer, the mesosphere is wetter as the relatively moist air that circulates from the lower atmosphere brings in additional water vapor. Meteor dust comes from meteors, which turn to dust when they fall and burn in the atmosphere. Noctilucent clouds form when water molecules coalesce around fine dust and freeze.