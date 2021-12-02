coach sets position about his future

Credit: Reproduction/Twitter

In search of a new coach for next season, Flamengo has already defined some names in its priority list. Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate, leads the club’s interests ranking. However, competition must be a major obstacle to a possible happy ending.

According to the GOAL website, Gallardo would not be willing to leave River Plate for another South American club. The coach’s idea, in case he doesn’t renew with River Plate, is to take a few months of vacation until the end of the European season and then evaluate proposals from the Old Continent.

In addition to Europe, another major competitor is the Uruguay team. The Argentine press speculates an astronomical proposal of nearly R$ 40 million a year by the coach. This amount is higher than the R$30 million per year that Flamengo is willing to pay for the new commander.

Other names on Flamengo’s list of interests are the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, André Villas-Boas and Jorge Jesus. There were even the first conversations with agent Bruno Macedo, who has a connection with the three. With presidential elections on Saturday (04), Flamengo will only start to act in fact in the market next week.

