Commander falls ill at 25,000 feet altitude and Airbus A330 needs to be returned to origin





An Airbus A330 needed to land with only one pilot in action, after the captain felt ill and was incapacitated in mid-flight.

The incident occurred with the aircraft registered under the registration OO-SFF, operated by Brussels Airlines, when it was flying SN-277 from Brussels, Belgium, to Accra, Ghana, last Monday, November 29th.

Brussels Airlines Airbus A330, similar to the one involved in the incident – ​​Image: Siwtme, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to information from The Aviation Herald, the aircraft took off from Brussels airport with 285 passengers, and when it was about 25,000 feet (7.6 km), the first officer (co-pilot) stopped the climb after the captain felt. evil suddenly.

The first officer then took command of the aircraft and returned to the airport of origin, landing about 50 minutes after its departure. The landing happened normally and uneventfully.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: RadarBox





Brussels Airlines confirmed the occurrence with the crew and stated that the captain was not infecting with COVID-19. A replacement commander was assigned the route to Accra approximately two hours after landing and the aircraft arrived at its destination 3 hours late.

