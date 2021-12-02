Commodity ETF is launched at B3 with a minimum investment of R$10

The first stock fund for commodities in the Brazilian market was launched this Tuesday (30). The ETF, created by BTG Pactual (BPAC11), in partnership with Teva Indices, brings together 29 Brazilian commodity companies that are responsible for 97% of sector exports.

According to Will Landers, partner and head of variable income at BTG Variable Asset Management, the ETF CMDB11 will be an alternative for Brazilian investors to diversify their investments at a time when commodities continue with an upward trend due to the international economic recovery.

“The ETF CMDB11 is born as a great domestic alternative to diversify investments, betting on a sector linked to the global economy, with dollarized revenue”, he says in a press release.

The CMDB11 ETF replicates the Teva Ações Commodities Brazil index, traded on the stock exchange. According to BTG Pactual, between July 2016 and October 2021, this index accumulated a performance of 254.4% against 98.2% of the Ibovespa in the same period.

“An index based on commodity producing and exporting companies is an innovative way of looking at such a relevant sector of the Brazilian economy. There are few countries that have a similar strategy”, says Gabriel Verea, CEO of Teva.

The 29 commodity companies present in the fund operate in different segments. They are: mining and metallurgy, meat and meat products, paper and cellulose, sugar and alcohol, petroleum extraction and agricultural production. The ETF is already available at B3, with a minimum investment of R$10 and an administration fee of 0.50% per year.

