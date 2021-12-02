Compete for a PS5 and R$5,000: PlayStation opens registration for the 2nd stage of the Platinum in Brazil

Raju Singh 6 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Compete for a PS5 and R$5,000: PlayStation opens registration for the 2nd stage of the Platinum in Brazil 4 Views



Registration is now open for the community to participate in the second stage of the Brazil Platinum, first FIFA 22 championship organized by PlayStation Brasil.

In this stage, 6 tournaments were opened in the PlayStation Competition Center, each one named after an influencer classified for the final stage: Afinco, Fifalize, FifaTeca66, UT Millionaire, Nuno Bianchi and Patife.

The community can register for the tournaments until December 6th, and the games will run from December 7th to 14th at the PlayStation Competition Center. The winners of each of the 6 tournaments will win a PS5 each and will be able to play the final round, on December 15th, in partnership with the influencer that gave the tournament its name. Finally, the community member who wins the final stage will win a prize of R$5,000. The final stage will also be broadcast live on the PlayStation Brazil YouTube channel.

To register for each of the influencer tournaments, click on your name: Afinco, Fifalize, FifaTeca66, UT Millionaire, Nuno Bianchi and Patife.

PlayStation Platinum Brazil

Check out the schedule for Platinum in Brazil below:

  • 2nd stage (community registration phase): from December 1st to December 6th via the PS4 console or online at the PlayStation Competition Center page
  • 2nd stage (community competition): from December 7th to 14th
  • 3rd stage: December 15th, broadcast live on the PlayStation Brazil channel on YouTube

For more information about participating influencers and how to apply, visit the Platinum Brazil page on the PlayStation website.

PlayStation Platinum Brazil

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

New cell phone has the keyboard displayed as an image on the table

Home › Technology > New cell phone has the keyboard displayed as an image on …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved