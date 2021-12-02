Compete for a PS5 and R$5,000: PlayStation opens registration for the 2nd stage of the Platinum in Brazil

Facebook

Registration is now open for the community to participate in the second stage of the Brazil Platinum, first FIFA 22 championship organized by PlayStation Brasil.

In this stage, 6 tournaments were opened in the PlayStation Competition Center, each one named after an influencer classified for the final stage: Afinco, Fifalize, FifaT eca66, UT Millionaire, Nuno Bianchi and Patife.

The community can register for the tournaments until December 6th, and the games will run from December 7th to 14th at the PlayStation Competition Center. The winners of each of the 6 tournaments will win a PS5 each and will be able to play the final round, on December 15th, in partnership with the influencer that gave the tournament its name. Finally, the community member who wins the final stage will win a prize of R$5,000. The final stage will also be broadcast live on the PlayStation Brazil YouTube channel.

To register for each of the influencer tournaments, click on your name: Afinco, Fifalize, FifaTe ca66, UT Millionaire, Nuno Bianchi and Patife.

Check out the schedule for Platinum in Brazil below:

2nd stage (community registration phase): from December 1st to December 6th via the PS4 console or online at the PlayStation Competition Center page

2nd stage (community competition): from December 7th to 14th

3rd stage: December 15th, broadcast live on the PlayStation Brazil channel on YouTube

For more information about participating influencers and how to apply, visit the Platinum Brazil page on the PlayStation website.