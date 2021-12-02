Corinthians does tactical training on the second day of activity to face Grmio

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday morning to continue their preparations to face Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship.

On the second day of work focused on the duel, the Corinthians squad performed a ball possession activity in a small space on Field 2. Afterwards, Sylvinho organized a tactical training with the objective of scoring points in one of the three mini-goals that were mounted by each side of the lawn.

The Corinthians goalkeepers spent the entire time of the activity under the supervision of coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos. According to the club, some players still performed a complement of submissions, defensive headers and penalty kicks.

New in training last Wednesday, Giuliano also participated in the activity with the group this Thursday. Afterwards, the alvinegro midfielder carried out work in the field with the coach Flávio de Oliveira.

Corinthians returns to training at CT this Friday to carry out the penultimate activity before facing Grêmio. Team work will be done in the afternoon. On Saturday, Sylvinho finished the preparation for the duel in the morning.

