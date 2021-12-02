Corinthians goalkeeper plays music in provocation to Grêmio before a game that could demote the club

The atmosphere for the game between Corinthians and Grêmio, this Sunday, at 4 pm, is already pure rivalry. The rematch for 2007 and the possibility of guaranteeing a direct spot for Libertadores intensify the duel. After the biggest organized supporters of the club made a publication asking for the relegation of the Gauchos, it was time for a player from Timão to post a provocation.

Newly arrived goalkeeper Carlos Miguel published in his twitter the song “Arerê”, by singer Ivete Sangalo. The song is famous in the stands across the country, being sung when any club has a chance of being relegated. The post was accompanied by an emoji celebrating – see below.

Soon after the publication, several Corinthians fans got into the mood, laughed and shared, supporting Carlos. In the comments, even several requests for the goalkeeper to be selected in place of Cassio.

At the age of 23, the athlete has already been linked to some matches with Sylvinho, but he hasn’t received his first opportunity yet, as Donelli is the immediate replacement for Timão’s number 12 shirt. Considered the tallest goalkeeper in Brazil, at 2.04m tall, Carlos passed by Internacional between 2017 and 2019.

