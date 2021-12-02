Corinthians leaves the dispute for Renato Portaluppi

Corinthians confirmed that Sylvinho will remain at the club in 2022. Although he is questioned by the fans and has received several heavyweight reinforcements without the team making as much income, his work will remain in the next year. Thus, Renato Portaluppi leaves Timão’s crosshairs.

The information was given by the São Paulo club’s soccer director, Roberto de Andrade, to journalist Alexandre Praetzel, from Yahoo. “Of course, let’s get on with the work”, said the alvinegro leader.

Corinthians signed Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes, players who were speculated on Grêmio, in addition to William. Thus, the team was much stronger and could still receive defensive midfielder Paulinho, as well as a defender, a center forward and a left-back.

Renato Portaluppi will not go to Corinthians

Renato Portaluppi asked to be dismissed from Flamengo this week, after his team lost to Palmeiras in the final of Libertadores 2021. Thus, it was speculated at Corinthians and Fluminense. Now, the team from Rio de Janeiro seems to be the only one in the race to be hired.

After his resignation at Flamengo, Grêmio fans suggest the return of Renato

Renato remains among the favorites to take over Grêmio next year. If a miracle happens and the team stays in the national elite, he could reshape the entire group he helped to assemble. Thus, it would give a new face to the squad.

In the case of Serie B, with much less money, it would have to reinvent itself to form a strong team capable of gaining access. Anyway, the return of Renato Portaluppi to Grêmio is not unanimous. If it only depended on Romildo Bolzan, it would be much easier.

Corinthians has already sought out Renato before, but he said no and preferred to stay on vacation, waiting for Flamengo’s call, which happened soon after.

