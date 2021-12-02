Corinthians loses to Audax and starts at a disadvantage in the fight for a place in the semi of the Paulista U-20

Corinthians found some difficulties against Audax on Wednesday afternoon and started at a disadvantage in the quarterfinals of Paulistão. Away from home, Timão ended up being overtaken by 1-0.

The team saw the home team press at the beginning of the game, but they knew how to contain the opponent’s moves. In their attacking attempts, however, Timão did not manage to take advantage of it and saw Audax not miss another opportunity at the end of the second stage.

Write it down in the diary, Faithful! Timãozinho returns to the field next Sunday, when he meets Audax for the return game of the quarterfinals of the competition. The departure takes place at 11 am at Fazendinha.

Holders!

Corinthians was selected for the match with Alan Gobetti, Leo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan, Luis Mandaca, Reginaldo, Keven, Ryan, Cauê, Matheus Araújo and Giovane.

my helm

Audax, in turn, went into the field with Natã, Gustavo, Douglas, Ifeanyi, Pedro Vitor, Luan Lima, Keverton, Julio Cesar, Dudu, Jefferson and Borges.

First time

The home team’s first big arrival came just before ten minutes, when Julio Cesar’s powerful header was very well saved by Alan Gobetti, who rebounded. The leftover belonged to Jefferson, who finished on the crossbar and saw the Corinthians goalkeeper make another save.

A few minutes later, Audax had another opportunity to open the scoring. Jefferson played inside the area, was knocked down by Robert Renan and the referee awarded a penalty. On the charge, however, Borges hit and Alan landed well in the corner to make the defense and prevent the first goal of the game.

After minutes of pressure from the hosts, the game was “calmed down” and Corinthians managed to play more. Timão arrived with danger close to the 19th minute and Reginaldo’s cross in the area was looking for Giovane, but the defense ruled out the danger.

Five minutes later, Keven got a great launch for Cauê in speed, but Corinthians’ attempt was stopped by marking a foul at the beginning of the play. The ball rolled again and went in a corner for Timão, who was not used well and generated a good counterattack for Audax. Dudu took off at speed, entered the area and tried to dribble the goalkeeper, who got the better of him and got the tackle.

The team from Alvinegro worked on ball possession, but found it very difficult to invade the opposing area. Just before the 40th minute, Mandaca risked a long-distance submission and led to danger to the opponent’s goal, but the ball went over the end line. In the final minutes Corinthians had a dangerous foul to charge, but hit the barrier.

Second time

Corinthians returned unchanged for the second half. The first dangerous move of Timão was with Matheus, who received a good launch in the middle and saw Natã leave the goal to make the defense.

Minutes later, Giovane made the move from the right and was fouled. In the rehearsed charge, the defense managed to ward off the danger. Despite not having name changes for the final stage, Corinthians returned from halftime with a more offensive game.

Corinthians once again took danger around 20 minutes, when Giovane entered the area and managed a cross in the small area, but Cauê broke it at the time of submission. Five minutes later, Timão opened the scoring, but the goal was disallowed. The long shot deflected and Cauê was left with, who tried at first and saw the goalkeeper defend. The same Corinthians fan took advantage of the rebound and shook the net, but was caught offside.

In the 27th minute, Audax didn’t miss another opportunity. Dudu received Jefferson’s pass through the middle, beat Corinthians’s Ryan and hit Alan’s exit to open the scoring. Shortly after the goal, the Corinthians coach changed twice and put Arthur and Emerson in the place of Cauê and Keven.

Corinthians tried their first goal again in a free kick, but Reginaldo’s hit was removed in a corner by goalkeeper Natã. Leo Mana’s charge was closed and also removed, now by the defender.

Within the final five minutes, Corinthians changed once more and Riquelme replaced Ryan. Timon’s new good attempt was with Emerson, who received the pass in the area and tried to dribble the goalkeeper, but he managed to deflect. The team alvinegra still had good arrivals with Matheus and Robert Renan, but was not successful.

