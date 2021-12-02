Corinthians may have “ideal” quartet again after ten rounds; escalation raises doubts | corinthians

Corinthians may once again have its quartet of reinforcements available after ten rounds of the Brazilian Championship, this Sunday, against Grêmio, at Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 37th round of the competition. Duel that can even demote the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Serie B.

It all depends on the evolution of Giuliano throughout the week’s training. There are three activities left for the midfielder to know if he can at least be on the bench on Sunday. Recovered from an injury on the back of his right thigh, this Wednesday he participated in part of the activity.

Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes are available and will start as starters. Willian is also on the related list, but he is not yet able to play 90 minutes and can start between the reserves.

The last time the four played together was against Fluminense, on October 13, at home, in a victory in which they all started.

Since then, Willian has had a muscle injury in his left thigh. A few games later, when the shirt 10 was already in the final stages of treatment, it was Giuliano who got injured, making it impossible for the four to play together.

There are five matches together as starters. Three wins and two draws. The quartet has 229 minutes on the field at the same time, which represents little more than two full games.

Giuliano’s squad should also impact other sectors of the team for this Sunday’s game: Fagner, right-back, is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

The training of the week will tell if your replacement in the position will be João Pedro or Du Queiroz. The latter is one of the starting defensive midfielders of the team, but he has the complete confidence and preference of Sylvinho to play on the side without Fagner. With Giuliano back, Du must be moved to the ward.

João played only one game, when he entered Fagner’s vacancy against Ceará and ended up participating in a failure to score in the goal of Yony González, which gave the victory to the rival. The full-back was hired on loan for an observation period, but has yet to fully convince the commission.

Who will also force Sylvinho to move in the middle is Gabriel. Like Fagner, the steering wheel is suspended from the duel. As Cantillo remains out with a right thigh injury, Xavier and Roni appear to fight for the position.

