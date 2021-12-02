Corinthians organized fans write letter to squad and demand relegation from Grêmio on Sunday

Before the match against Grêmio, Gaviões da Fiel released a statement asking Corinthians players to demote their rivals

O Corinthians, already classified for the next Libertadores Conmebol, will say goodbye to his fans in the 2021 season next Sunday (5). And the game may have a special taste for the loyal fans.

That’s because the opponent is the Guild, an opponent who can have relegation enshrined on the weekend. And the feeling for Corinthians is one of ‘revenge’.

It turns out that, in 2007, when Alvinegro fell to the Serie B, the confirmation of the takedown came in the last round, exactly against the opponent of the next confrontation. Now, the team can ‘pay back’.

And the organized fans Gaviões da Fiel released an official statement this Wednesday (1st) asking for greater commitment from players in the match so that history repeats itself, but with the characters reversed.

See the full official note from Gaviões da Fiel:

We believe in this cast

A/C Corinthians athletes

It wasn’t an easy season. There is no greater suffering for the Faithful Torcida than being far from Corinthians. Since we got back together, we showed why our relationship is special, different: we are really part of the team, the twelfth player.

In this game, we say goodbye to this season in the Arena, looking forward to the next one to come.

We believe in this cast.

We are happy to see our base boys shining in the first team and understanding what Corinthians is from an early age. Happy to be able to count on athletes who never wanted to leave Corinthians and who treat here as their second home. And happy, too, to see the return and arrival of great references, professionals who call responsibility for themselves many times in this moment of reconstruction.

All together make up this team in which we believe.

This farewell guards one of those plots that feed the fan. On the saddest day of our lives, we were faced with this same adversary – who participated, took pride in and gloried in our tragedy. That’s football, but the world turns, isn’t it?

Turned!

That’s why we count on you to wash our soul. To enter the field with the usual Corinthians fighting spirit. This is not a cheap revenge, but we want to show that we are here, stronger than ever, and that this tragic past is behind us.

NO ONE MAKES FUN OF THE ALVINEGRO OF SÃO JORGE PARK!

The title didn’t come, but we want other presents: the relegation of our opponent, accompanied by fourth place in the championship so that we can end the season well and look to 2022.

Next year, we still don’t know what to do next, but we’re sure what to expect: a brave team, a united squad, players who defend and honor our shirt. Who understood that Corinthians is the main strength of Brazilian football. And that, together with the Faithful Torcida, is unbeatable.

Win this one more for us.

And count on us. We will always do our part.

For the Corinthians, with a lot of love, until the end!

Gaviões da Fiel Torcida Guild