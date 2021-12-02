Corinthians steering wheel attracts interest from Santos; know who is

The steering wheel Richard, who belongs to the Corinthians, but he worked on loan at Athletico-PR last season, interests the saints.

The conversations are still at an early stage, but, according to information obtained by the THROW!, there is the Corinthians desire to negotiate the player, who arrived at the club in 2019, but never signed on and accumulated loans for Vasco and Furacão.

However, Timão is interested in obtaining some financial compensation from the athlete, who has a contract until December 2022. The definitive purchase by Peixe is seen as the best option for Corinthians, but the Alvinegra summit knows that this will hardly happen

A situation such as the agreement made between the Parque São Jorge club and midfielder Camacho, which took place in June, with the parties amicably terminating the contract so that the player could settle with Peixe, is seen as more difficult at this time, but not impossible. , since if Richard does not have a market in the end-of-year window, he will be able to sign a pre-contract for free with another association in the middle of next season.

The contacts are at an initial stage and there has been no formal proposal presented by Peixe yet.

This season, Richard was released by Athletico-PR having the club alleged an act of indiscipline, saying that the player left the Arena da Baixada without authorization after asking to leave during the interval of the duel of Hurricane against Fluminense, by Brasileirão. The athlete, in turn, claims that he was authorized to leave the stadium.