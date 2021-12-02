Corinthians trio champions the International Tournament with the Brazilian Women’s Team

The trio that represented Corinthians in the Women’s Selection on this date FIFA was champion of the International Tournament. Brazil won the title of the competition by beating Chile 2-0.

The Brazilian team ends its participation in the tournament with 100% success. The Brazilians debuted with a rout by 6-1 against India, found their second victory by 4-1 against Venezuela and ended the participation with another triumph, now by 2-0, against Chile.

In their debut match, Tamires, Yasmim and Adriana were not on the field. For the game, it is worth remembering, the trio performed soon after winning the Libertadores – the cup was raised on Sunday night, they returned to Brazil on Monday morning and performed in Manaus on Tuesday.

In the second game, Tamires and Adriana started and, in the second half, the left-back gave way to Yasmim. For the third and last commitment, which materialized the Brazilian title, Tamires was the only Corinthians owner. Adriana entered during the second half and Yasmim did not leave the bench.

Now, the Corinthians trio re-presents itself to the club on Thursday and does its first training session with the cast on Friday. On Saturday, Corinthians enters the field in the first final of Paulistão, at 4 pm, against São Paulo, in Morumbi. As Arthur Elias indicated at a press conference about a week ago, the athletes who participated in the tournament do not have a certain presence in the grand final.

