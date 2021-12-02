Coronavirus: Portugal declares a state of calamity after identifying 14 cases of the micron strain

The Ômicron strain was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a concern and has been worrying health agencies around the world due to the high degree of mutations presented — 50 in all.

This Wednesday (1st), Portugal declared a state of calamity upon detecting 14 cases of the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. With this, the country will apply greater controls at borders and airports, requiring negative Covid-19 tests for entry into night establishments, among other measures.

It is not yet possible to measure the danger of the new variant, but scientists are working to identify possible efficacy of available vaccines and the level of transmission of Ômicron. The strain has already been identified in other European countries and also in Brazil.

Portugal is currently the second in Europe with the highest number of records of the strain, which was primarily identified in South Africa. The state of calamity that came into force today is only below the state of emergency, which was used, for example, to decree confinements.

The measure will remain in effect until at least March 20th. Until then, digital and vaccination certificates will be a part of the daily life of the Portuguese population, and their presentation will be mandatory for access to restaurants, tourist attractions, events with marked seating, gyms, casinos, bingos, among others.