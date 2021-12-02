Cortez and Patrick can pick up to 10 games per mess at Gre-Nal; understand

STJD denounced both for what happened in the duel between Internacional and Grêmio, in the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

About a month ago, the International won the Guild by 1 to 0, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian championship. Gre-Nal 434 was full of controversy and was marked more by the post-game than by what happened with the ball rolling. the midfielder Patrick, from Colorado, took a coffin with the letter “B” and the colors of Grêmio and raised it, showing it to everyone, in provocation.

The Tricolor players didn’t like the midfielder’s attitude, and a riot broke out in Beira-Rio. In it, the left-back cortez he took the pains of the gremista fans and went to the colorados. This Wednesday (1), the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) denounced both in article 257 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice).

The article provides for a penalty of two to ten games and says the following: “participating in a brawl, conflict or riot, during the match, competition or equivalent”. The clubs were also denounced and may have to pay a fine of up to R$20,000 for what happened. At the time, Internacional won the match 1-0, with a header by Taison.

Grêmio is close to Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Currently in 18th place in the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio is six points behind Athletico Paranaense, the first team outside the relegation zone. With three games to play, Tricolor is in a very delicate situation, needing to win them all to dream of staying in Serie A in 2022.

The sequence of Tricolor is as follows: São Paulo (home), Corinthians (away) and Atlético-MG (home). Internacional, in turn, still has intentions in this Brazilian Championship. The team is in tenth place, with 48 points, and is fighting for a place in the pre-Libertadores. Currently, one point separates it from América-MG, in eighth place.