Covid-19: Brazil registers 283 deaths and more than 11,000 cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered 283 deaths and 11,413 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Wednesday (1st), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 232 and 8,966, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 614,964 deaths and 22,105,872 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Ômicron variant

The Secretary of State of São Paulo confirmed, on Wednesday, the third case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil. Read more.

The first suspected case of the Ômicron variant in Rio de Janeiro is under analysis at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health of Rio, Daniel Soranz. Read more.

The first confirmed US case of the Ômicron coronavirus variant was identified in the state of California on Wednesday. Read more.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said on Wednesday that the existing vaccines against Covid-19 remain effective to prevent serious illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death, after the emergence of the Ômicron variant. Read more.

The deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, stated that “very likely” the vaccines will manage to act against the Ômicron variant. Read more.