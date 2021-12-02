Covid-19 cases in South Africa double in a single day | World

The new cases of Covid-19 at South Africa they practically doubled in the last 24 hours, reported on Wednesday the country’s health authorities, which last week detected the variant omicron of coronavirus .

A further 8,561 cases were confirmed in a single day, a significant increase from the 4,373 infections in the previous 24 hours. South African scientists say they are bracing for a rapid rise in infections after the discovery of the omicron.

“There is a possibility that we will see cases doubling or tripling as the week progresses,” said Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a World Health Organization (WHO) virologist for the region.

“We could see a huge increase in the number of cases identified in South Africa,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press.

It is too early to be sure whether the omicron variant is responsible for the observed spike in numbers. But experts say it is very likely that the strain, which contains mutations that suggest high transmissibility, is spreading rapidly across the country.

PCR tests can only indicate whether an infection was caused by the omicron. Only a complete genetic sequencing can confirm the presence of the variant, classified as “worrying” by the WHO last week.

Laboratories in South Africa and Botswana are urgently carrying out genetic sequencing of cases to obtain more information about omicron. The objective is to find out if it is more transmissible, if it causes more serious cases and if it escapes the protection guaranteed by vaccines or by a previous infection.

The test positivity rate in South Africa over the past 24 hours was 16.5%, down from 1% in early November, according to health officials. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has registered 2.9 million cases and nearly 90,000 deaths.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in South Africa, but not at the fast pace of advancing caseloads. So far, omicron has been detected in five of the country’s nine provinces, accounting for 74% of genomes sequenced in November.