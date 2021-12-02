Covid-19 retreats, but flu advances in Rio – Health

RIO – While the numbers of Covid-19 continue to fall, at least 35 thousand cases of flu were registered in the Rio de Janeiro since the beginning of the month, according to data from the Municipal Health Department. Only in the last week there were 6,500 cases.

While the number might include occasional cases of covid-19, most cases would actually be flu. Since mid-November, the department has monitored the increase in demand for care for flu symptoms. The epidemiological investigation indicated that the percentage of positive tests for covid-19 is only 2%. The remaining 97% of notifications corresponded to infections by the H3N2 virus (Influenza A).

In the last week, there were 23 child and 1 adult hospitalizations for the disease – a critical patient profile more suited to flu than covid-19.

Less dangerous than covid, flu should not be overlooked

Despite the increase in the number of flu cases in recent weeks, episodes of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), which are more dangerous and require hospitalization, continue to decline. Health Secretary Daniel Soranz said that although the flu does not cause as many hospitalizations and deaths as covid-19, it should not be neglected.

The influenza virus usually appears more strongly in winter, but this year it came with the end of spring. According to the secretary, this happened due to low adherence to the flu vaccination campaign this year.

Vaccination coverage of the target audience of the flu immunization campaign (elderly people, pregnant and postpartum women, children aged 6 months to 5 years and health workers) is 60.6%. Last Thursday (25), the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro broke the record for vaccination against the disease this year. There were 67,627 doses applied in a single day.

According to the vacinometer of the State Department of Health, 71% of the state’s inhabitants have already received both doses of the vaccine against covid-19 or the single-dose vaccine.