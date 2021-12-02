Covid: Pfizer CEO Predicts Annual Vaccine and Defends Billion Dollar Profits

Abhishek Pratap 6 mins ago News Comments Off on Covid: Pfizer CEO Predicts Annual Vaccine and Defends Billion Dollar Profits 0 Views

Albert Bourla
Photo caption,

In an exclusive interview, Albert Bourla said that jabs have saved millions of lives

People will likely need annual covid-19 vaccinations for many years to come, the Pfizer CEO said in an exclusive interview with the BBC.

According to Albert Bourla, this would be necessary to maintain a “very high level of protection”.

In the interview, conducted before the emergence of the omicron variant, discovered in South Africa, he also defended the billion-dollar profits of vaccine makers, arguing that the financial reward was justified by “millions of lives being saved” and “trillions of dollars”. ” saved for the world.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the second most prevalent in Brazil, after AstraZeneca (produced by Fiocruz), with nearly 100 million doses applied so far, according to the Ministry of Health. CoronaVac (produced by the Butantan Institute) is the third most used.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Former Record correspondent reveals struggle with Parkinson’s and experimental treatment · TV News

Special reporter for Record and former correspondent for the network, with passages in New York, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved