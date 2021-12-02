Covid: Scientists Discover Rare Clot Trigger After AstraZeneca Vaccine

Abhishek Pratap

  • James Gallagher
  • BBC Health and Science Reporter

woman receiving vaccine

Credit, Getty Images

Scientists believe they have found “the trigger” that can lead to extremely rare blood clots after Oxford-AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine.

The team, based in Cardiff and the United States, showed in detail how a protein in the blood is attracted to a key component of the vaccine.

They believe this sets off a chain reaction involving the immune system that can lead to dangerous clots.

The vaccine is believed to have saved an estimated one million lives during the covid pandemic.

