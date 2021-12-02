Crias da Academia: Palmeiras has already used 22 base players this season and may increase list | palm trees

The victory of Palmeiras against Cuiabá, last Tuesday, made the club increase the presence of players trained at the Football Academy in the squad led by Abel Ferreira.

With the debuts of Kevin and Lucas Freitas in the game played at Arena Pantanal, Verdão reached 22 base athletes used in the professional team this season.

Palmeiras girl in the game against Cuiabá — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

The Palmeiras list ranges from more experienced and already consolidated athletes, such as Patrick de Paula, Wesley and Victor Luis, to bets for the future like Garcia, Giovani and Gabriel Silva.

Last Tuesday, Verdão had nine of the 11 holders as home silver. The squad of assistant João Martins included Vinicius Silvestre; Michel, Kuscevic and Renan; Garcia, Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes and Victor Luis; Giovani, Gabriel Veron and Gabriel Silva, with Fabinho, Kevin, Pedro Bicalho and Lucas Freitas entering the second stage.

Kids of the Academy this season:

NamePositionGames in 2021
Vinicius Silvestregoalkeeper8
Garciaright side9
you wereleft side14
Vanderlanleft side5
Victor Luisleft side32
Henridefender3
Lucas Freitasdefender1
Micheldefender3
Renandefender41
Danilomidfielder47
Fabinhomidfielder9
Gabriel Boymidfielder34
Patrick de Paulamidfielder47
Pedro Bicalhomidfielder5
Gabriel Silvaattacker7
Gabriel Veronattacker20
Giovaniattacker12
Kevinattacker1
Marcelinhoattackertwo
Newtonattacker4
Rafael Eliasattacker9
wesleyattacker50

With most of the squad on vacation, including coach Abel Ferreira, the Palmeirenses will now share attention with the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship.

Verdão is in the quarterfinals of the tournament and will face Santos this Thursday, in Baixada Santista, for the match of life. The return will be played on Sunday, at the Academia de Guarulhos. Therefore, there is the possibility of more news in the professional team.

In Brasileirão, Palmeiras will still have two commitments: against Athletico, next Monday, in Curitiba, and Ceará, on Thursday of next week, at Arena Barueri.

