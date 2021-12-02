Cruzeiro Council will vote in December to relax the sale of shares in SAF – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Igor Sales/file/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro’s advisors will vote on a topic of paramount importance for the survival of the club

The Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro, as informed by Itatiaia, will even vote to change article 5 of chapter 1 of the club’s bylaws, which deals with business control in the association. This change will happen so that Fox can make the possibility of future investors more flexible and have a higher percentage of the shares of the future Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol.

The call notice for the meeting that will define this change will be published in a large-circulation newspaper in Belo Horizonte this Thursday (2), as published by the website Deus Me Dibre and confirmed by the report. The meeting is scheduled for December 17th. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was responsible for convening the extraordinary general meeting to consider the issue.

“The purpose of the Meeting is to amend the Bylaws, considering the need to adapt the equity interest of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube to the reality of the market, as well as the percentage reserve of at least 10% (ten percent) of the voting share capital or total share capital, in order to ensure the Club’s power to veto sensitive issues of Sociedade Anônima de Futebol Cruzeiro, as provided for in article 2, paragraph 3, of Law No. 14,193 (which institutes the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol )”, says part of the notice.

The need for this flexibility around the percentage to be transferred to a future investor was pointed out last Monday by representatives of XP Investimentos, which deals with the migration process of Cruzeiro from the non-profit associative model to a club-company.

Directors and associates who are up to date with tuition payments will have the right to vote.

The President of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube summons Members with voting rights to meet at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 17, 2021, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at Parque Esportivo do Barro Preto, at Rua Guajajaras, nº 1722 – Barro Preto.

The amendment refers to article 1, §5 of the Bylaws

The amendment refers to article 1, §5 of the Bylaws, which would read as follows:

“Cruzeiro Esporte Clube shall be a mandatory and permanent shareholder in the business company or its successor that it may establish to explore the activity of professional sports, holding at least 10% (ten percent) of the share capital, with the registration of the company without the approval, by the Deliberative Council, of the articles of incorporation”.

