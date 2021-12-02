Cryptocurrency ETFs are the most profitable in 2021; check ranking

(Credit: Shutterstock)

In 2021, Brazil has drawn the attention of the crypto community around the world for having launched several regulated products on the stock exchange with exposure to digital assets. In addition to funds, which have existed since 2019, the country launched five ETFs (exchange traded funds) of cryptoactives this year, being a pioneer in the world with this type of product.

The United States approved its first Bitcoin ETF (BTC) just last month, and it is only exposed to the digital currency futures market, not the asset directly. Among the options available in Brazil, there are ETFs exposed directly to Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH), in addition to one exposed to a basket of cryptoactives.

And according to a survey carried out by the consulting firm Economatica, four of these crypto ETFs are the yield leaders among all launched in 2021 on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Two of QR Asset Management’s ETFs top the list with the best yields for the year: Bitcoin’s QBTC11 was up 108% as of November 25, while Ethereum’s QETH11 had gains of 76.12%.

Following are the ETFs of Ethereum, ETHE11, and Bitcoin, BITH11, from Hashdex, with valuations of 59.03% and 58.72%, respectively.

Along with HASH11, also from Hashdex, these crypto ETFs in the Brazilian market were among the six with the highest average daily volume among those launched this year, with Trend Nasdaq (NASD11) appearing in fifth place. Check the table below:

The performance of the four crypto funds that top the 2021 list also outperforms the earnings of the best-yielding ETFs for the year when considering the products launched earlier.

On that list, the lead this year through November 25 is for iShares US Financials, up 47.33%, followed by iShares US Technology, up 43.95%. Check out:

ETFs with more shareholders

Economatica also surveyed the ETFs with the highest number of shareholders on November 25 this year, using data from Anbima, with BlackRock taking three of the top four positions.

In first place was Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVVB11), with 177,210 shareholders, followed by Ishares Ibovespa Index Fund (BOVA11), with 127,084 shareholders. These are the only two ETFs with more than 100,000 investors.

According to the consultancy, from the rest of the list, ten ETFs have between 10 thousand and 50 thousand shareholders, while another six have between 5 and 10 thousand shareholders.

Among the 20 ETFs with the highest number of shareholders, eight are from Itaú Unibanco, five from XP Vista Asset, three from BlackRock Brasil, two from XP Allocation Asset, while Investo Gestão de Recursos and QQ Capital have one ETF each.

Check out the ETFs with the highest number of shareholders:

Brazil has almost 150 ETFs listed

According to Economatica, Brazil reached the mark of 148 ETFs available on the B3, of which 87 are foreigners and 61 are Brazilians, and the growth movement gained strength mainly at the beginning of this year.

Until December 2020, the number of ETFs on the Exchange was practically stable, between 22 and 30 assets. The consultancy highlights that the increase started in the first quarter, mainly with the entry of international ETF trading.

In March 2021 there were already 75 ETFs at B3, 6 of which were Brazilian and 39 were international.

This scenario also led to a strong growth in the number of ETF shareholders in Brazil, which surpassed the 600 thousand mark in September, remaining above this level until November, when it reached 618,027 shareholders, the highest number ever registered.

On the other hand, despite an 82% growth in the number of shareholders in 2021 so far, the level is still lower than in 2019 and 2020, when there was an 119.7% growth.

