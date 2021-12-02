Cuban celebrates before its time, Brazilian takes advantage and knocks down rival in Pan Junior final | pan-American Games

The fight only ends when it ends. The old combat sports cliché was proved Wednesday during the Junior Pan American Games, which are being played in Cali, Colombia. In the final of the Greco-Roman fight in the under-97kg division, Brazilian Igor Queiroz managed a blow to Cuban Liober Josue Hecheverria with three seconds to go, taking advantage of his rival’s early celebration.

The bout was tied 1-1, a result that gave the Cuban the title, since in wrestling the tie-breaker puts an advantage to the athlete who sought the result. In the fight, the Brazilian took the lead and the Cuban tied, still in the first of two rounds.

Liober Josue Hecheverria started celebrating the victory, even with the clock missing three seconds. Igor realized this, went after his rival and managed to take him down, turning the fight around and securing the gold medal.