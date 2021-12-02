Curse of the eclipse? Pedro dives into the streak of bad luck from In Times of the Emperor · TV News

Pedro (Selton Mello) will suspect that he was really cursed by the solar eclipse on his departure for the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In a letter to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes), the nobleman will complain that a “tide of bad luck” will have fallen on his platoon. “Is it the harbinger of disaster?”, he will ask in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The day turned to night during a speech by the monarch to the Brazilian troops in the serials by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Worshiped, Peter knows that, since ancient Greece, a natural phenomenon of this type is considered a sign of ill omen – and the worst possible.

To make matters worse, the protagonist played by Selton Mello will still face a storm en route to the battlefield in the scenes that will be shown this Thursday (16).

Scared and drenched by the storm, Pedro will write to Luísa to share his thoughts about the bad omens along the way:

I can tell you what’s really going on in my heart for you. Everything conspires against us. The first battle was against bad weather. Could it be that this rain, like the eclipse, is the harbinger of disaster? It’s a big effort not to show my state of mind.

“I have to be the leader who knows what must be done. The efforts of the volunteers give me strength, but I think about the families of these men and I pray that they all come back alive”, he will add in the letter.

“War does not suit Pedro”, laments the character of Mariana Ximenes. “She only suits bad people,” Justina (Cinnara Leal) will add when consoling her.

Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in the serial

Pedro loses the war in the six o’clock soap opera?

Despite the signs of misfortune, Pedro will manage to force Solano López to return with his tail between his legs to Paraguay. The general will lose one battle after another, but even so he will not give up on facing the Triple Alliance — formed by Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

“Surrender? That I’ll never do. Let’s react, Elisa [Lana Rhodes]. I lost those battles, but I will win the war”, will shout the antagonist played by Roberto Birindelli, who, in fact, will reach the end of the dead and defeated conflict.

The rain and the eclipse, in fact, are a sign of the fall of Peter and the Second Reign (1840-1889). The military that will fight side by side with the enslaved at the front will return to court willing to pressure the government for the end of slavery which, curiously, will also mark the end of the monarchy.

Although the emperor was in favor of abolition in the telenovela, Brazil was one of the last countries to promote it, since slave labor was the basis of the entire economy — from coffee plantations to small businesses in cities and even public works.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

