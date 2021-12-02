Customer is identified as ‘mute’ when ordering a snack in SC and fast food chain is notified by Procon | Santa Catarina

the network of fast food Burger King was notified on Tuesday (30) by Procon de Santa Catarina for identify a customer as “mute” in the ticket issued when ordering a snack in a mall in Florianópolis. The company regretted what happened and repudiated the discrimination.

The consumer protection agency reported that it sent inquiries to find out if employees are trained to serve disabled people after receiving a complaint from an athlete from the Santa Catarina Federation of Deaf Sports. Burger King has 10 days to manifest itself.

O ticket was photographed by the client on the 21st of November at noon. It is issued at the time of purchase and usually bears the consumer’s name and a number, so you can be called when the order is ready.

Procon SC notification

Procon wants the company to inform whether the attendant who issued the ticket was aware of the consumer’s disability, whether there are employees capable of serving people with disabilities and how service is provided at the chain’s stores.

“Lack of respect is latent in our society. However, in the professional sphere, in consumer relations, we cannot admit this type of attitude,” said Tiago Silva, state director of the agency.

According to the state director of the agency, the notification considers that the national policy on consumer relations takes into account the need, respect for dignity and recognition of the consumer’s vulnerability.

What does the fast food chain say

The company manifested itself in a note and regretted what had happened. Read the full positioning below.

“Burger King regrets what happened and reinforces that it rejects any form of discrimination, whether with its customers or its employees. At BK, everyone is welcome and will be treated equally. We emphasize that all employees undergo training conduct and raise awareness about the importance of diversity and respect for others.

The management of the franchised unit where the case occurred reinforced these guidelines with the entire team so that situations like this do not happen again. Burger King also seeks customer contact and is available to provide any further clarification.”

