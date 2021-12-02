Cybersquad: Tesla announces quads for kids for R$10,000

About two years ago, Tesla announced an electric ATV ATV for adults during an event in Los Angeles. Now, Elon Musk’s company has unveiled a version for little ones: the Tesla Cyberquad for kids.

The ATV is available now and can be purchased from Tesla’s official website, but shipments should only start in mid-December — for now, it’s only available in the United States. The company even said it does not guarantee delivery before the end-of-year holidays.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

“Walking with the kids in Cyberquads! Lots of fun for kids and adults alike,” says Tesla’s head of design, Franz von Holzhausen.

Cyberpunk quads for kids

As per information revealed by Tesla, Cybersquad was developed for children 8 years and older. The novelty costs US$ 1,900, around R$ 10,600 at the current price — that is, in Brazil, the luxury toy costs almost the value of a used car.

Cybersquad is made with a steel frame, padded seat, adjustable suspension and disc brake. Adopting the cyberpunk style loved by Elon Musk, the toy also features LED light bars.

Finally, the device can reach a maximum speed of 16 km/h, while the average speed and reverse reach up to 8 km/h. The battery must be charged for 5 hours for a full charge and runs up to 24 km, however, the range will also depend on the child’s weight, terrain where you are driving and speed chosen.

Remember that the quadricycle is not the only novelty from Tesla with an aesthetic similar to Cybertruck. Recently, the company also launched a whistle with the vehicle’s look. The pickup truck that inspired the products, however, does not yet have an arrival date and will only appear on the market from next year.