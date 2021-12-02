Daniel Cady reflects on social media: ‘Before they only saw me’

Nutritionist and entrepreneur Daniel Cady, 36, opened his social networks with a beautiful reflection this afternoon. The husband of Ivete Sangalo, 49, philosophized about the lessons and experiences he accumulated throughout 2021.

“December arrived and the end of another year. For some years now, I’ve been rethinking everything we’ve been talking about in recent days: food, empathy, health, habits, emotions, new beginnings, etc,” began the handsome man.

And what’s the difference now? Many chose to see me. Before, ‘only saw’. Yes, shy, I have been watching for a while. I feel like being ‘part of people’s lives’.

“Shyness never closed me off from seeing beyond the screens. And that’s when I decided what purpose I should find for my work. It’s not easy to choose ‘to be.’ imperfection and, miraculously, I was regenerated in attitudes,” concluded Cady.

He took advantage of the publication to divulge a little more about his new professional project, entitled “Missão: Você”. The project’s official website describes it as “an unprecedented experience with Daniel Cady, 100% digital”, designed “for those who want to consciously obtain health and still lose weight”.