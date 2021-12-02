Danish with Ômicron variant went to show with 1,600 people

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Danish with Ômicron variant went to show with 1,600 people 6 Views

Health authorities in Denmark reported this Wednesday (1st/12), that one of the four patients infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the country attended a show with 1,600 spectators. The event took place in the city of Aalborg on 11/27.

The infected patient did not have the identity revealed. According to the Danish government, he has a recent travel history, but destinations were not informed.

More on the subject
  • confraternization
    Claudia Meireles
    Fraternization leaves 50 people suspected of Ômicron in Norway
  • World
    First case of the Ômicron variant in the US is identified in California
  • Health
    Ômicron: Anvisa asks pharmacists for data on vaccine efficacy
  • Maria Van Kerkhove at WHO
    Health
    “It is premature to establish whether Ômicron is more severe than Delta”, says WHO

The Ômicron variant was identified by scientists in South Africa in samples collected in early November, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11/24.

What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant to date?

The international body classified the strain as “of concern” because of the large number of mutations in the spike protein, used by the virus to invade human cells. There is still no information on the variant’s lethality and transmission capability, or whether it is more serious than Delta.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

SP government reduces additional dose interval against Covid-19 from 5 to 4 months

Measure approved by the Scientific Committee takes into account the world epidemiological scenario The Government …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved