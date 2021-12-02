Danish with Ômicron variant went to show with 1,600 people

Health authorities in Denmark reported this Wednesday (1st/12), that one of the four patients infected with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the country attended a show with 1,600 spectators. The event took place in the city of Aalborg on 11/27.

The infected patient did not have the identity revealed. According to the Danish government, he has a recent travel history, but destinations were not informed.

The Ômicron variant was identified by scientists in South Africa in samples collected in early November, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11/24.

What are the most common symptoms of the Ômicron variant to date?

The international body classified the strain as “of concern” because of the large number of mutations in the spike protein, used by the virus to invade human cells. There is still no information on the variant’s lethality and transmission capability, or whether it is more serious than Delta.