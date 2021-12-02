Danni Suzuki explains why he left Globo: ‘Disrespectful’

Actress Danni Suzuki, 44, is one of the attractions of this week’s edition of the program “Salada Sato”, presented by Sabrina Sato, 40, on her official YouTube channel.

In the episode, which opens today at 8 pm, the eternal Miyuki from “Malhação” (2003-2005) discussed yellow prejudice with Sabrina and her other guests and spoke about a subject that still gets people talking: her departure from TV Globo, in 2016.

Danni admitted that the decision to leave the network has everything to do with the fact that he lost to Giovanna Antonelli the lead role in the soap opera “Sol Nascente”, produced and shown in the same year.

“I thought it was disrespectful at the time because the soap opera was written for me. It was my family’s story, based on my life. I felt I had no more space. Maybe the channel didn’t see things the way I saw it”, vented the actress .

“I decided to leave because I felt that my life would be like that, it would be thrown from one place to another… I have a huge gratitude, it was my home for many years, but for me to grow professionally, I had to leave”, he summarizes.

According to Danni, the limited space given to Asian actors on television is a problem that she and other performers have always faced.

“My family said, ‘Stop this thing about being an actress, there’s no Japanese on television, go do something else.’ , even though I have had a 20-year career at Globo”, he complains.

The new episode of “Salada Sato” also features writer Ricky Hiraoka, entrepreneur Iana Chan, actress Bruna Aiiso and event director Mauro Sousa, son of cartoonist Maurício de Sousa.