Daughter of Silvio Santos does not know if her father will return to the stage and is considering live: “I would like to enjoy”

About to turn 91 years old, Silvio Santos still doesn’t have a date set to return to recording his show on SBT. Cintia Abravanel, the eldest daughter of the communicator, says her father misses the studios and jokes that if he knows how live internet broadcasts work, he’ll love it. “I don’t know if he’ll return to the stage. If one day he discovers live, which he can do indoors, then he’ll have fun. If he finds out he can do things indoors, without exposing himself and taking risks, he’ll enjoy it. I always tell him that. If he discovers a live, he will fall in love”, he bets, in an interview with on the small screen.

The artist recalled the tension experienced in the middle of this year, when Silvio was infected by the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized. “It was a very difficult time for the whole family. In my almost 60 years of age, I don’t think I’ve ever seen my father so fragile. Not even when he had the problem in his throat was he in this state. But, thank God, he is well,” he explained, assuring the presenter’s health is better. After nearly two years away because of the pandemic, the veteran returned to recording the Silvio Santos Program at the end of July, when he had already taken two doses of the vaccine against the disease. In August, however, he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Cintia regrets the fact that she doesn’t see her father very often, but says it was never different because Silvio Santos always worked too hard and having access to him was difficult. “I have to force myself and keep reminding myself because I got used to being away from day to day, on the run. So we ended up not creating this habit of always being together. But, whenever I manage to be with him, we’re just the two and I spend the day with him, it’s a lot of fun,” he reveals. “We talk about everything, he asks about Tiago’s career, he talks about his grandchildren, it’s really cool when he brings his family together and it’s very blessed”, celebrates Tiago Abravanel’s mother.

“I am now a grandmother together with my father. My grandchildren are the age of my nephews, my father’s grandchildren, so we are grandparents together and we play with the grandchildren together. We play with my nephews, he plays with the grandchildren and with the great-grandchildren. Look how cool, I think it’s great,” laughs Cintia, talking about her father, who has six daughters, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Silvio Santos encouraged his daughter to exhibit paintings

Next Friday (3), Cintia Abravanel will inaugurate Nuances de Uma Abrava, an exhibition in which she will present her works of art, drawings and paintings. Asked what his father, Silvio Santos, thinks of his pieces, the artist says he likes them. “I always give my dad’s paintings as a gift. And he always says, ‘Oh, you like that. I remember, you’ve been drawing since you were a kid.’ anyway’. He said ‘It’s going to work out, you’re very good at what you do'”, he revealed.

“He says he doesn’t understand much because it’s abstract art, but he says it’s beautiful and he likes it. It’s like that when he comes into contact with my paintings”, said the mother of Tiago Abravanel, who also promised to record some moments of the exhibition and take it with him. for the presenter to see, as he doesn’t know if he will personally honor it.

“My dad is a box of surprises. Suddenly, I can be surprised and he shows up there, as well as not. And I’ll respect and understand him if he doesn’t. So I’m already preparing to document as much as possible. I can and take him to see everything that happened. Because, let’s agree, it’s not easy being Silvio Santos, right? No, it’s not,” he concluded.